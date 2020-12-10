Nova Scotia First Nation frustrated, ceases lobster fishery talks with feds

A Nova Scotia First Nation says it is pulling out of talks with the federal Fisheries Department over its "moderate livelihood" fishery.

In a letter sent Wednesday to Fisheries Minister Bernadette Jordan, Sipekne'katik Chief Mike Sack says the department has neither the "desire nor the ability" to recognize and implement the Mi'kmaq band's constitutionally protected treaty right to fish.

Sack expresses frustration with the nation-to-nation discussions and says Ottawa has tried to lump his band's treaty rights in with regulation of commercial licenses.

The chief says band negotiators provided options to achieve an agreement that would have met the needs of both parties but their proposals were continually rejected.

Sack says over the last three months of talks, Sipekne'katik has made it clear that they are committed to conservation efforts.



A spokesperson in the minister's office was not immediately available for comment.

