Nova Scotia further restricts entry as of Thursday morning

Entry to Nova Scotia from outside of P.E.I. and Newfoundland will be restricted to 10 categories of essential travel and permanent residents of the province as of 8 a.m. Thursday.

Dr. Robert Strang, Chief Medical Officer of Health says permanent residents of Nova Scotia will not be turned away, but people are strongly advised to avoid travel unless it is absolutely necessary.

The categories of essential travel are available online, and the province says the details of isolation requirements after essential travel are being worked out.

The province says rotational workers must now fully isolate when they first arrive, and can switch to modified self-isolation with their first negative test result, while specialized workers will only be granted access for critical infrastructure work.

There is also a four-week moratorium on travel from outside Atlantic Canada for funerals, with end-of-life visits approved under exceptional circumstances.

Anyone isolating in Nova Scotia after travel should get tested at the beginning and end of their isolation, while those exempt from isolation should get tested three times in their first two-weeks in the province.

Pemier Iain Rankin says these new border restrictions mean the full Atlantic Bubble will not open before May 20th.