Nova Scotia further tightens restrictions to reduce the spread of COVID-19

Premier Iain Rankin and Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Robert Strang have announced further restrictions to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia.

As of 8:00 a.m. Saturday, only one shopper per household will be permitted to enter retail stores, and only stores that offer essential items and services will be permitted to offer in-person shopping at 25% capacity.

Nova Scotians are encouraged to order online for pickup or delivery whenever possible, and those who must shop in person are asked to shop for essential items only, and limit their trips to stores and the time they spend shopping.

The province says public and private schools will remain closed to students and at-home learning will continue until at least the end of May.

New measures that take effect at 8 a.m. on Monday will close the provincial border to those who intent to move to Nova Scotia, as well as non-essential travellers from Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador.

Government says no exceptions will be made for funerals, though limited exceptions will be made for an immediate family member who is at end of life.

Only permanent residents, people working outside the province, post-secondary students entering to study or returning home, those traveling for child custody reasons, those exempt from self-isolation and those who follow the travel protocol between Nova Scotia and New Brunswick for work, school and child care can enter the province.

The province says an application process will be added to the Nova Scotia Safe Check-in by next Friday and effective immediately, rotational workers coming home from outbreak hotspots must complete 14-days if self-isolation.