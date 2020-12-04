Nova Scotia gains 10,000, posts lowest jobless rate among Canadian provinces

Nova Scotia added 10,000 jobs in November to drop the unemployment rate to 6.4 per cent, which is the lowest among all Canadian provinces.

Statistics Canada says that's also the lowest the province's jobless rate has been since March 2019.

The increase in November was mostly in full-time work, with a net gain of 8,800 positions to go with a net gain of 1,200 part-time jobs.

The agency says employment in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, and Newfoundland and Labrador, had returned to pre-COVID levels by November.

Overall, the country added 62,000 jobs last month to drop the unemployment rate by four-tenths of a percentage point to 8.5 per cent.