Nova Scotia government to fund a new satellite campus of the Gaelic College

The premier of Nova Scotia has announced $1.92 million in funding to renovate a former convent to create a satellite campus of the Gaelic College.

Iain Rankin made the announcement Saturday during a visit to the site of the new campus in Mabou, N.S.

Rankin says the funding will help in promoting, preserving and perpetuating the Gaelic language, culture and identity.

Once renovated, the former St. Joseph's Convent and Renewal Centre will be known as Mabou Hill College.

The facility was built in 1952.

Students will receive credit recognition for courses through Cape Breton University.