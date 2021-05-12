Nova Scotia Health activates provincial escalation plan to expand ICU capacity

Nova Scotia Health has activated its provincial escalation plan to increase Intensive Care Unit (ICU) capacity in response to a surge in need this week.

A release says less than five patients, both COVID-19 and non-COVID-19 have been transferred from the Central Zone to ICUs in the Northern and Western Zones.

The province says there were 20 COVID-19 patients in Nova Scotia Health ICUs, including 15 in the Central Zone, and an additional 47 patients in ICUs for reasons other than COVID-19, as of 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Nova Scotia Health says the proportion of COVID-19 patients requiring intensive care this week has been higher than anticipated, and these patients are otherwise healthy people most often.

Additional service reductions, including postponement of non-urgent surgeries, may be required so staff with the appropriate expertise are available to provide the required inpatient intensive care.