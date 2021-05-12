iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
90200
Sms*

Nova Scotia Health activates provincial escalation plan to expand ICU capacity

Nova Scotia Health

Nova Scotia Health has activated its provincial escalation plan to increase Intensive Care Unit (ICU) capacity in response to a surge in need this week.

A release says less than five patients, both COVID-19 and non-COVID-19 have been transferred from the Central Zone to ICUs in the Northern and Western Zones.

The province says there were 20 COVID-19 patients in Nova Scotia Health ICUs, including 15 in the Central Zone, and an additional 47 patients in ICUs for reasons other than COVID-19, as of 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Nova Scotia Health says the proportion of COVID-19 patients requiring intensive care this week has been higher than anticipated, and these patients are otherwise healthy people most often.

Additional service reductions, including postponement of non-urgent surgeries, may be required so staff with the appropriate expertise are available to provide the required inpatient intensive care.

Contests