Nova Scotia Health asks for help to locate missing patient

Nova Scotia Health is asking for help to locate a patient who has gone missing from a Dartmouth hospital.

Forty-six-year-old Natasha Comeau is described as a Caucasian woman who has brown eyes and shoulder-length, straight, black hair.

She has a star tattoo on her left thumb and a tattoo of a name on her left ankle.

Comeau was last seen wearing blue pants, blue shirt, black sneakers and a black jacket.

Public health says that her risk increases with the length of time she is away from treatment.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to please contact police.