Nova Scotia Health awards more than $900K to researchers

Nova Scotia Health is awarding $962,000 to 19 researchers through the Nova Scotia Health Research Fund.

The fund provides new researchers and students with access to their first project funding, while giving more experienced researchers access to seed funding to test ideas and build toward larger grant proposals.

The province says funding will help studies in chronic disease management, aging and continuing care, mental health and addictions and populations with vulnerabilities, and will occur over the next three years.

A complete list of recipients is available online on the Nova Scotia Health Research Fund website.