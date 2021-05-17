Nova Scotia Health continues to activate provincial service escalation plan

The Nova Scotia Health Authority (NSHA) says it is activating a provincial plan for bed allocation for inpatients within its facilities.

A release says patients may be transferred to another facility based on level of care needed and available bed capacity, regardless of the reason for their admission, to ensure safety and high-quality care for all.

NSHA says additional service reductions, including postponement of non-urgent surgeries may continue so staff are available to provide the required inpatient and intensive care around the province.

The health authority says its escalation plan for ICU, in response to a high demand for intensive care bed capacity, remains in place.