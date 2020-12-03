Nova Scotia Health creates temporary Community Transition Unit

A temporary Community Transition Unit has been created to move patients waiting for spots in community-based care out of hospital beds.

Nova Scotia Health (NSH) says Northwood will oversee operations at the temporary unit that will provide supports including nursing care, physician coverage, Personal Care Worker Support and allied health services.

Discharges to the 50 patient unit will begin in early December and will include patients waiting for placement in long term care, for home care and for other supports, as long as their needs can be met at the new unit.

NSH says infection prevention and control measures, public health guidelines, and COVID-19 measures and restrictions will be in effect at the unit.