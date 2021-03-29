Nova Scotia Health gives non-profit grant seekers tools to succeed

Nova Scotia Health is launching an online resource for non-profit organizations seeking funding for community programs.

A release states the Green Lights for Grants website is home to a series of interviews with funders, and provides valuable insight and tips for grant writing, applications and funding processes for various opportunities.

The province says the idea for the website came from the public engagement and community health board support team, which recognized there was a lack of grant-writing resources available to community groups.

Green Lights for Grants is being launched in partnership with the Community Sector Council of Nova Scotia.