Nova Scotia Health looking for missing patient

Nova Scotia Health is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 28-year-old patient from a Dartmouth hospital.

Marcel David Lawrence is an African-Canadian man standing 6' tall and 232 pounds with brown eyes and short dark hair.

He has several tattoos on his face and neck.

Nova Scotia health says Lawrence's risk to himself and others increases with the length of time he is away from hospital.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact local police.