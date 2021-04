Nova Scotia Health is looking for 57-year old Tina Marie Hiles, who is missing from a Dartmouth hospital.

Hiles is described as being 4'11" tall and weighing 166 pounds with brown eyes and buzzed, short grey/black hair.

Officials say her risk increases with the length of time she is away from treatment.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Tina Marie Hiles is asked to contact their local law enforcement agency.