Nova Scotia Health needs assistance finding missing patient

Nova Scotia Health is asking the public for assistance in locating a man missing from a Dartmouth hospital.

In a release Tuesday, officials said the risk to 28-year old Marcel David Lawrence increases with the length of time he is away from treatment.

Lawrence is described as an African-Canadian man who stands 6' tall and weighs 232 lbs with brown eyes, short dark hair and has several tattoos on his face and neck.

He was last seen wearing a green and black hoodie, blue jeans, white Nike T-shirt and black sneakers.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Marcel David Lawrence is asked to contact their local law enforcement agency.