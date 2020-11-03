Nova Scotia Health requesting public help finding patient missing from Dartmouth hospital

Nova Scotia Health (NSH) is asking the public for help locating Marcel David Lawrence.

The 28-year-old man is missing from a Dartmouth Hospital, and officials say his risk increases with the length of time he is away from hospital.

NHS describes Lawrence as an African-Canadian man who stands 6' tall, weighs 232 lbs, has brown eyes and short dark hair and has several tattoos on his face and neck.

Lawrence was last seen wearing blue jeans, a long sleeve white t-shirt, black jacket with fake-fur trimmed hood and black shoes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Marcel David Lawrence is asked to contact law enforcement.

