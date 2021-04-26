Nova Scotia Health suspends water testing in Central Zone
Nova Scotia Health Environmental Laboratory Services has temporarily suspended water testing in the Central Zone.
A release says the service for municipal, registered and private water supply owners has been suspended for at least two weeks to create capacity for COVID-19 testing.
Bacterial water testing is still available in the Western Zone at Yarmouth Regional Hospital, however Nova Scotians are advised to send samples to an alternate, accredited water testing facility.
A list of alternate testing facilities is online.