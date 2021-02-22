Nova Scotia Health warns of email phishing scam

Public Health is warning of an e-mail phishing scam related to COVID-19 contact tracing.

The e-mail appears to be from Nova Scotia Health, and requests the person complete an online contact tracing form.

Officials say contact tracing efforts are conducted by phone in Nova Scotia, and Public Health will not ask for an online form to be completed.

Anyone who gets an e-mail like the one described should delete it without clicking any of the included links.