Nova Scotia Health wins UNIVANTS of Healthcare Excellence Award

Nova Scotia Health and its partners were awarded the UNIVANTS of Healthcare Excellence Recognition of Achievement for their development of an automated COVID-19 test result delivery system.

Initially, Public Health staff were calling patients with negative test results within 2 to 3 days of their test, but now a fully-automated, secure system notifies patients by e-mail within a day of their negative test result.

Between June and the end of September, Public Health estimates the new system saved around 1,500 labour hours.

These were redistributed to contact tracing efforts and supporting communities with COVID-19 re-opening plans.