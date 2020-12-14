Nova Scotia Housing Department funds 40 additional shelter beds for Halifax homeless

Nova Scotia's provincial government is announcing 40 additional shelter beds for the homeless at two locations in Halifax.

The Housing Department says in a release Monday that funding of $1.7 million will create 25 beds at the Mi'kmaw Native Friendship Centre, and an additional 15 beds operated by the North End Community Health Centre.

Housing Minister Chuck Porter says the announcement is motivated by the continuing presence of COVID-19 in the city and the oncoming colder weather.

He says the spending will replace beds lost when shelters had to remove beds due to physical distancing requirements.

Both organizations expect to begin opening the beds in the coming days and be fully operational by the end of the year, and the funding agreements will be in place until Dec. 31, 2021.

Pam Glode-Desrochers, executive director of the Mi'kmaw Native Friendship Centre, says her agency's homeless client numbers have doubled since the beginning of the pandemic.