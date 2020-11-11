Nova Scotia investing to improve accessibility

Government is investing $960,000 in 88 projects to improve accessibility in buildings and public spaces across Nova Scotia.

The funding, through Community ACCESS-Ability grants, helps with improvements like ramps, power door operators, barrier free washrooms, elevators and playground accessibility.

Local projects include approximately $6,600 for the installation of a wheelchair ramp rail system at a Truro arena, $10,000 to construct accessible washrooms at The Sunset Community in Pugwash and $10,000 for trail resurfacing in the Town of Oxford.

The province says project proposals are welcome from non-profit organizations, Mi'kmaw communities and municipalities.