Nova Scotia invests in scholarship to honour Portia White

Nova Scotia is investing $50,000 in a scholarship endowment that honours Truro native Portia White.

A release says the annual Bravura Nova Scotia-Portia White Scholarship will provide $2,000 in tuition for a senior voice student at the Maritime Conservatory of Performing Arts who shows exceptional promise for a professional career in music.

White was a contralto who achieved fame as a classical concert and gosepl singer in the 40s and 50s, and would become the first Black Canadian concert singer to win approval across North America.

Bravura Nove Scotia has a goal of raising $100,000 for the endowment.