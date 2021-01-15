Nova Scotia jails will get vaccines when supply is 'much greater': Dr. Strang

Nova Scotia's chief medical officer says inmates in provincial jails will be considered for immunization, alongside other vulnerable populations, when there's a larger supply of vaccine in the province.

Dr. Robert Strang said today that health workers and residents of long-term care homes will be vaccinated first in the weeks to come, adding that the next rollout will be targeted at older citizens.



However, prisoner advocacy group East Coast Prison Justice Society issued a statement this week saying conditions at the Central Nova Scotia Correctional Facility in Halifax are inhumane, and that prisoners are spending most of their days in their cells.



The group says the province should prioritize vaccinating prisoners and corrections staff.



Strang responded by saying when "general immunization'' begins in the spring, high priority will be given to African Nova Scotian and First Nations communities, along with people in homeless shelters and in prisons.



Strang, however, says planning for the vaccination rollout for all of those groups is still in the early stages.



(Michael Tutton/The Canadian Press)