Nova Scotia judge orders disclosure of management fee paid to Bay Ferries

A Nova Scotia Supreme Court judge has ordered the province to disclose how much it pays in management fees to a heavily subsidized private ferry operator.

The Opposition Progressive Conservatives went to court seeking the release of information about the fee paid to Bay Ferries for operating the ferry between Yarmouth, N.S., and Maine.

In a written decision released Tuesday, Justice Richard Coughlan says he found no evidence that disclosing the fee would harm Bay Ferries' competitive position in the ferry industry or in its dealings with the province.

Coughlan also says there is no provision in the funding agreement where the province agrees to keep the management fee confidential, adding that it should be made public under the provisions of Nova Scotia's Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act.

Both the province and Bay Ferries can appeal the decision, and as a result, Coughlan says the information will remain sealed for a period of 30 days.

Tory Leader Tim Houston launched the lawsuit in February 2019 in an attempt to enforce a recommendation by the former information commissioner, who called for full disclosure of the funding agreement.