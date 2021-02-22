Nova Scotia Lands receives federal funds to remove abandoned vessels

Nova Scotia Lands Inc. has received funding from both Ottawa and the provincial government to remove 14 abandoned vessels from 10 abandoned vessel clean-up sites in Nova Scotia.

A release states the Abandoned Boats Program is contributing $559,920, while the province is kicking in $33,700, for a total of $593,620 towards the removal of both private and commercial vessels.

The province says requests for quotes to remove each of the 14 vessels are posted to the government procurement website.

Vessel removals began in January and will continue throughout 2021.