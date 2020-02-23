The province and Taste of Nova Scotia are launching a buy-local program.

A release says "Get Your Hands on Local" will make it easier for consumers to identify and buy local products where they regularly shop.

Executive Director of Taste of Nova Scotia Emily Haynes said in a release, "Nova Scotia has an abundance of locally grown and produced food and beverage available year-round. This new buy local campaign, in partnership with the province, recognizes the valuable role the local food and drink industries play in Nova Scotia's economic development."

An in-store campaign will include displays that help shoppers find Taste of Nova Scotia products, while an advertising campaign will continue into March and April.

The province says major retailers, including the NSLC, Walmart, Sobeys, Atlantic Superstore and other large independent retailers are participating in the campaign.