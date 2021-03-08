Nova Scotia legislature member says missing sister is safe

A member of Nova Scotia's legislature says her sister is safe after going missing in the Annapolis Valley over the weekend.

Halifax-Needham district member Lisa Roberts says her sister was in touch on Sunday, and is "in tact" after spending two nights in the woods.

Earlier Sunday, she retweeted an RCMP news release about a missing woman, saying it concerned her sister.

Police say the 49-year-old was last seen in Wolfville, N.S., on Friday morning.

Roberts says her sister had been due back on Friday evening.

Roberts described her sister as an avid outdoorswoman.