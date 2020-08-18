Nova Scotia Liberal Party to set rules, date for leadership contest this weekend

The Nova Scotia Liberals will meet this weekend to discuss the rules governing how the party will select its new leader.

Party president Joseph Khoury said today the board will also set a date for the leadership convention, following the sudden resignation of Premier Stephen McNeil.

McNeil announced his departure Aug. 6, saying that after 17 years in provincial politics, it was time for a change.

During his six years as premier, McNeil earned a reputation as an ardent fiscal conservative. He said he would stay on until the Liberals select a new leader.

No one has officially entered the race.

The next leader of the Liberals will become premier of Nova Scotia.