Nova Scotia Liberals to choose new leader next weekend

Nova Scotia Liberals will choose a new party leader in just over a week, following a race made necessary by last summer's surprise retirement announcement by Premier Stephen McNeil.

About 8,100 party delegates will choose from a slate of three former McNeil cabinet ministers: Iain Rankin, Randy Delorey and Labi Kousoulis.

Voting begins Monday with the winner to be determined at a virtual convention in Halifax on February 6th.

Political experts say the leadership campaign that went entirely virtual because of COVID-19 restrictions has largely flown under the public's radar.

Dalhousie University political scientist Lori Turnbull says the race is hard to predict because there have been fewer opportunities for candidates to meet delegates one-on-one than during a traditional campaign.

Michelle Coffin, a political science teacher at Cape Breton University, says with a ranked ballot and no consensus front-runner it will likely take two rounds of voting before a winner is chosen.