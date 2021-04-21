Nova Scotia links COVID-19 case to third Dartmouth school Tuesday
A case of COVID-19 was identified at Mount Edward Elementary School in Dartmouth on Tuesday.
The province says the school will remain closed to students until Monday April 26th so the school can be cleaned, and students will learn from home during the closure.
Public Health will contact any close contacts of positive cases and will advise of next steps, including testing.
Out of abundance of caution, it is recommended that all students and staff be tested.