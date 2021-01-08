Nova Scotia lost 9,600 jobs in December: Statistics Canada

Nova Scotia's unemployment rate rose 2.2 per cent in December as the province saw a drop of 9,600 jobs.

The jobless rate in Nova Scotia is 8.6 per cent, which remains the lowest in Atlantic Canada and around the middle of the pack nationally.

There was a slight employment decline in Prince Edward Island, while Newfoundland and Labrador and New Brunswick posted little change in the month.

Overall, Statistics Canada says the economy lost 63,000 jobs in December, the first decline since April.

The national unemployment rate was 8.6 per cent for the month, up 0.1 percentage points from 8.5 per cent in November.