Nova Scotia man charged after girl wounded by gunfire at party in Yarmouth

The RCMP in Nova Scotia have charged a 22-year-old man after a shooting in Yarmouth that left a 17-year-old girl badly wounded.

Police say the girl, who is known to the accused, is expected to recover.

The shooting happened Tuesday night inside a home on Cliff Street while a group of people were socializing.

Investigators say the victim was later found in a taxi on Main Street, where the driver flagged down a police cruiser.

Scott Alan Smith Jr. is facing several charges, including criminal negligence causing bodily harm and careless use of a firearm.