Nova Scotia mass killing investigation monumental logistical task: ex-Mountie

A retired high-ranking Mountie says the investigation into one of Canada's worst mass killings will tax the resources of Nova Scotia RCMP.

Pierre-Yves Bourduas, a former deputy commissioner, says nothing in his experience compares to what took place last weekend when 22 people were killed in a rampage by a man before he was shot dead by RCMP on Sunday.

Nova Scotia RCMP Chief Supt. Chris Leather has said the investigation spans 16 crime scenes over a nearly 100-kilometre area of central and northern Nova Scotia, and it will likely be months before it concludes.

Bourduas says he believes the "monumental logistical task" facing police will likely see Nova Scotia RCMP reach out to other divisions of the force for help.

Nova Scotia RCMP did not respond to a request for information about a need for additional staffing to assist with the investigation on Tuesday, and RCMP in neighbouring New Brunswick refused to provide details of their potential involvement.

Bourduas, who is now president of an Ottawa-based public safety consulting firm, says while investigators might also reach out to other agencies for help, the national police force with about 32,000 members is well-equipped with the expertise and civilian support to handle the investigation.