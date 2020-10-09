Nova Scotia mass shooting: law firm gathering evidence for two class-action lawsuits

A law firm that represents the families of victims of the April mass shooting in Nova Scotia has hired a criminal investigation firm as it prepares two potential class-action lawsuits.

Halifax-based Patterson Law issued a statement Wednesday saying Martin and Associates Investigations will provide expertise about police procedures, crime scene analysis and related matters that may turn up evidence supporting the lawsuits.

One of the proposed class-action proceedings names the estate of the lone gunman who killed nearly two dozen people on April 18-19 during a 13-hour rampage that spanned several communities in northern and central Nova Scotia.

The second class-action, which names the RCMP and the Nova Scotia government, focuses on the police response to the killings.

The law firm also announced it has set up a Facebook page to solicit tips, photos and video from people who may have information about the crimes.

Patterson Law will also represent all but three of the victims' families in a federal-provincial public inquiry, which was announced in July.