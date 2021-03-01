Nova Scotia mass shooting: lawyer says spouse of shooter could face unfair trial

A lawyer representing the spouse of the man who murdered 22 people in Nova Scotia told a court hearing Monday that Lisa Banfield's right to a fair trial could be jeopardized if a redacted document is unsealed.

Banfield is among three people charged with unlawfully transferring ammunition to the gunman in the month before his rampage, but police have said she and the others had no prior knowledge of the gunman's actions.

The document in question is a police application to obtain a search warrant for their investigation into the killings on April 18-19, 2020.

Banfield's lawyer, Jessica Zita, told provincial court Judge Laurie Halfpenny MacQuarrie that a redacted portion of the document includes key details about the Crown's case against her client, the release of which would undermine her right to a fair trial.

However, media lawyer David Coles argued that the release of that information would do no such thing, because Banfield's case will be heard by a judge alone and not a jury.

Halfpenny MacQuarrie said she would release her decision on April 23.