Nova Scotia Mi'kmaq chief casts doubt on Ottawa's bid to quell violence over lobster

The First Nations chief behind a small but controversial fishing fleet trapping Nova Scotia lobster outside the regulated season is raising concerns about Ottawa's latest bid to quell violent protests by non-Indigenous agitators.

Chief Mike Sack of the Sipekne'katik First Nation issued a brief statement today casting doubt on Ottawa's decision Friday to appoint a "special representative" to mediate talks between Indigenous and non-Indigenous fishers in southwestern Nova Scotia.

Sack says he and others he's talked to are worried that Allister Surette, a university president and former politician from the area, lacks experience with Indigenous issues and may not have the capacity to be an neutral, third-party troubleshooter.

The chief says he expressed his concerns to federal Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Carolyn Bennett on Saturday.

He says Bennett confirmed that the talks led by Surette will have no impact on the nation-to-nation negotiations between the band and the federal government regarding the First Nation's proposal to continue with a self-regulated lobster enterprise.