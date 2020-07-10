Nova Scotia Mounties fatally shoot man, 60. Police watchdog to investigate.

Mounties in Nova Scotia have fatally shot a 60-year-old man.

RCMP say officers responded to a call Thursday about an armed man uttering threats in the community of Eastern Passage southeast of Halifax.

Police say the man was outside a home armed with a handgun.

Investigators say when he raised the gun toward the Mounties they opened fire.

The man, who was not identified, died at the scene.

RCMP say the Nova Scotia Serious Incident Response Team will investigate what happened.