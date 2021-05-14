Nova Scotia offers COVID-19 vaccine appointments to people aged 35 and older

Nova Scotia has opened up COVID-19 vaccine appointments for people aged 35 and older.

The 35 to 39 age group is now eligible to get the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines at clinics across the province.



The province says there are about 63,500 eligible people in the age group.

Nova Scotia announced a milestone in its COVID-19 vaccination program on Thursday after administering a 400,000th dose of vaccine.

Health officials said in passing that mark, the province had doubled the number of shots administered in less than a month.