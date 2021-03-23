Nova Scotia officials say pharmacies, doctors' offices key part of vaccine plan

Nova Scotia says pharmacies and doctors' offices will be leading the next phases of its COVID-19 vaccine rollout.

Health officials say pharmacies and primary care clinics will compose 70 per cent of vaccine delivery locations once the province's plan ramps up later this spring.

The remaining 30 per cent of locations will be made up primarily of community clinics; one per cent will involve clinics in mobile vans.

Officials say the first phase of the province's vaccine rollout will be completed by the end of April and includes front-line workers, residents 80 years old and older and members of First Nations communities.



The province says it will be able to administer 86,000 doses every week by mid-May when vaccine clinics are running at capacity.



Officials say more than 66,000 vaccine doses had been administered as of Monday; they say more than 36,000 will be administered this week.

Nova Scotians aged 80 and over are eligible to book their COVID-19 vaccine appointment now.

The province anticipates those aged 75-79, 70-74, 65-69, 60-64 and 55-59 will become eligible to schedule a vaccine appointment in April, with eligibility extended to anyone aged 50-54, 45-49, 40-44, 35-39, 30-34, and 25-29 in May.

Public Health says appointments for anyone aged 16 to 19 and 20 to 24 should become available in June.

(With files from Bell Media's Charles M. Renshaw)