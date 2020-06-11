Nova Scotia open to eventual 'Atlantic bubble': Premier

Nova Scotia's premier says government is open to an Atlantic bubble, but can't put on a date on when that may happen until case numbers are low across the region.

In a statement, Stephen McNeil says, "If we continue to flatten the curve, our first priority is to ease restrictions in our own province, including expanding the family bubble."

He says Nova Scotia needs to monitor COVID-19 cases over the next few weeks to ensure they stay low and that there's little to no community spread.

Currently, McNeil says anyone who wants to come to Nova Scotia is welcome, as long as they don't have any symptoms of COVID-19 and can self-isolate for 14 days when they arrive.

He says government will decide when to lift those restrictions based on science.