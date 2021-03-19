Nova Scotia opens border with NB, lifts restrictions in HRM

As of Saturday, Nova Scotia's border with New Brunswick is opening, and remaining restrictions in parts of the Halifax Regional Municipality (HRM) are being lifted.

The province says that starting at 7 a.m. on Saturday March 20th, residents of New Brunswick and PEI no longer have to self-isolate for 14-days or complete the Nova Scotia Safe Check-in form when they arrive.

Residents of Newfoundland and Labrador must continue to follow these requirements.

The additional restrictions on parts of the HRM and the surrounding communities are also being lifted as of 7 a.m. Saturday.

Along with the lifting of restrictions, gatherings are increasing to members of a household plus 10 others, immediate family from the same household can be together outdoors, even if that exceeds ten people, restaurants and bars can run service until 11 and close at midnight, and fitness facilities can return to two meters of physical distancing for all activities.

Across Nova Scotia, visitors are permitted in long-term care facilities, adult residential centres and regional rehabilitation centres licensed by the Department of Community Services, and residents can resume full community access.

Adult day programs for seniors remain closed until those living in the community have an opportunity to receive COVID-19 vaccinations.