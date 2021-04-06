Nova Scotia opens border with Newfoundland, eases other COVID-19 restrictions

Nova Scotia is opening its border with Newfoundland and Labrador and easing other COVID-19 restrictions on Wednesday morning.

As of 8 a.m. on April 7th, residents of Newfoundland and Labrador no longer need to complete the Nova Scotia Safe Check-in form or self-isolate when they arrive in Nova Scotia, but must continue to continue public health measures during their stay.

Government says malls, retail businesses and fitness facilities can return to operating at full capacity with physical distancing.

Arts and culture rehearsals and performances, along with sports practices, training and games can have 75 people and spectators are permitted, except when these events are held at schools.