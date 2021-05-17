Nova Scotia opens vaccine appointments to people as young as 30

Nova Scotia is opening COVID-19 vaccine appointments to people 30 and older.

About 64,300 Nova Scotians in the 30-to-34 age group are eligible to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna mRNA vaccines.

Vaccination appointments must be made online at https://www.novascotia.ca/vaccination or by phone at 1-833-797-7772, cannot be booked directly through a community clinic, pharmacy or physician and walk-ins will be turned away.

The province had opened vaccine appointments to people as young as 35 on Friday.

Nova Scotia's vaccine rollout expands access in descending order of five-year age groups as supply becomes available.

(With files from Bell Media's Charles M. Renshaw)

