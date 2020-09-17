Nova Scotia outlines spending of federal Safe Restart Agreement funds

Nova Scotia says it will spend over $77 million to increase COVID-19 testing and contract tracing as part of $289 million in funding it's received from the federal Safe Restart Agreement.

Premier Stephen McNeil says the province plans to increase its testing capacity to 2,500 tests a day from the current baseline of 1,500 tests a day.

The province also says $30.9 million will be used to support the health-care system, with $19.1 million going to measures to control and prevent infections among vulnerable populations, including in long-term care facilities.

Another $67.5 million will be used to help municipalities address lower revenue from transit and taxes.