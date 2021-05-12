Nova Scotia pauses use of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

Nova Scotia is pausing the use of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine as a first dose of vaccine.

A release says the move is precautionary amidst a rise in the rare blood clotting condition associated with the shot in other provinces and anyone scheduled to receive a first dose will be contacted to change their appointment to one of the other two vaccines.

Government says its vaccine rollout will not be affected, adding it has enough of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines to immunize anyone over 40-years old.

Anyone immunized with the AstraZeneca vaccine who has shortness of breath, chest or stomach pain, leg swelling, a sudden and severe or continuous headache, blurred vision, bruising away from the injection site or blood blisters under the skin should call 911 immediately and say they got the shot.

Public Health says a decision on using the AstraZeneca shot for second doses will be made when more information comes from the National Advisory Committee on Immunization.