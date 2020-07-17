Nova Scotia plans full return to classrooms in fall, though could be scaled back

Nova Scotia's education minister says the province is planning to reopen public schools at normal capacity and with a full curriculum this fall.

However, Zach Churchill said Thursday if there's a resurgence of COVID-19, class capacity will be cut by anywhere from 50 per cent to full school closures.

He said his department consulted the teachers' union and experts on children's health and surveyed 28,000 parents and students before making the decision.

Full details of the return plan are expected next Wednesday.

The minister says the plan is for 100 per cent capacity with full curriculums and assessments, though he remains wary of a second wave of the pandemic.

He also says orders have been placed for protective gear for staff and sufficient supplies of sanitizer and cleaning supplies.