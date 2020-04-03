Nova Scotia police charge business, several people for violating COVID-19 rules

Police in Nova Scotia say they have charged several people and one business for violating provincial laws meant to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

RCMP say three people were charged Wednesday and fined $697.50 under the Emergency Management Act for failing to comply with orders under the act.

The same day, the Mounties charged a business and another person under the Health Protection Act, with the business fined $7,500 and the individual fined $1,000.

Meanwhile, Halifax Regional police say a 35-year-old man was issued a summary offence ticket on Wednesday and fined $1,000 under the Health Protection Act for failing to provide safe social distancing to others at a bus shelter.

Halifax police say since the province declared a state of emergency on March 22, they have issued a total of seven summary offence tickets, with six in relation to people being in prohibited areas and one in relation to social distancing.

They say officers have responded to 457 COVID-19 related calls.