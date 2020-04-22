Nova Scotia police release COVID-19 enforcement statistics

Nova Scotia RCMP say they have charged 27 people with COVID-19 related offences since April 17.

A release says the offences fall under the Nova Scotia Health Protection and Emergency Management Acts.

To date, the RCMP says it has charged a total of 161 people with offences related to the current provincial state of emergency in Nova Scotia.

Halifax Regional Police said Monday they had issued 132 tickets related to the provincial state of emergency since it was declared on March 22, 2020.

In a release, the force said 13 tickets were issued between April 17 and April 20, 2020.