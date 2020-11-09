Nova Scotia premier concerned about rising COVID exposures in bars, public venues

Nova Scotia's premier is expressing concern about complacency amidst rising numbers of potential COVID-19 exposures in bars, churches and other public places in Halifax.



Stephen McNeil's comments come hours after public health officials advised people who were at a Halifax martini bar on Monday night to urgently get tested for the virus.



It's the latest in a string of similar, recent warnings involving venues in the provincial capital as well as the Halifax transit system.



McNeil says he's concerned about the recent spike in potential exposures, even though the provincial case count remains relatively low.



He says Nova Scotia residents can't afford to get complacent about the virus



He's urging everyone to observe all public health protocols in order to keep the pandemic contained.