Nova Scotia premier says border assault on peace officer 'concerning'

A Nova Scotia man has been charged with assault after an altercation with a peace officer at the border with New Brunswick.

Cpl. Jennifer Clarke says the RCMP were called to assist at the Fort Lawrence crossing into Nova Scotia just before 8 p.m. on Wednesday.

She says a man from East Amherst has been charged with assaulting a peace officer and breach of conditions, with a court appearance scheduled for September.

Clarke says the verbal dispute became physical.

Premier Stephen McNeil says the incident is concerning and thanked public servants for their efforts as the province reopens its borders to the rest of Atlantic Canada.

He made the comments at a news briefing where the province announced no new cases of COVID-19 and one additional recovery from the illness.