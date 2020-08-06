Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil to step down, leave public office

Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil will be stepping down as premier of the province and leaving public office.

McNeil made the surprise announcement during a press briefing in Halifax on Thursday.

He said he thought about stepping down earlier this year, but stayed on because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

McNeil said he is not stepping down immediately; he will continue to lead the province during the COVID-19 pandemic and wants to give the Nova Scotia Liberal party time to prepare for a campaign.

McNeil noted that he celebrated his 17th year in politics on Wednesday and said his past seven years as premier of Nova Scotia have been the most rewarding of his career.

(With files from CTV Atlantic's Natasha Pace and Andrea Jerrett)